Infinix Hot 11 2022 Budget Smartphone Arrives in India – Check Specifications and Price

The Hong-Kong based mobile manufacturer Infinix which is majorly known for its budget devices in India has launched a 2022 version of its popular Infinix Hot 11 smartphone in the country. The updates brought in this year’s version of the device include a larger battery, Unisoc chipset, a new design language and more. The only striking difference that has been brought in is the fact that the MediaTek G70 processor from the previous iteration has now been replaced. Mentioned below are the specifications and price details of the newly launched Infinix Hot 11 2022.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Specs

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 arrives with a display featuring a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 89.5% screen to body ratio, 550nits brightness, and 114% sRGB colour gamut. Even though a 90Hz refresh rate was expected, the device only supports the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T610 paired with Mali G52 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via a microSD card.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Infinix Hot 11 2022 comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary lens along with a 2MP depth sensor. The handset also features an 8MP selfie shooter at the front. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support.

As far as the design of the Infinix Hot 11 2022 is considered, it comes with a holographic design along with flat edges around the body. There is also a magic trail pattern on the rear side. The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security purposes. A 3.5mm headphone jack has been placed on the top of the device.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Price

Infinix Hot 11 2022 has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 8,999 for its single 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The device will go live for sale on Flipkart starting on April 22. Infinix Hot 11 2022 has been launched in Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold colour options.