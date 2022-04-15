Star India is Now Disney Star

Star India, one of the biggest broadcasters in India for a very long time now, has rebranded to Disney Star. It is worth noting that three years back, Disney had completed the acquisition process of Star India and its several other assets from 21st Century Fox. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to the industry people aware of the developments as Disney Star was the name that was unofficially used by many after Disney had acquired Star India.

The name was officially announced to the general public on April 14, 2022. Disney Star is the owner of many big General Entertainment Channels (GEC) such as Fox Life, Nat Geo, Asianet, UTV and Hungama, along with others. Star India’s Twitter handle has been renamed Disney Star.

Disney Star to Launch Odia GEC Star Kirano on June 1, 2022

Disney Star is going to soon launch its new regional Odia GEC channel, Star Kirano. Note that the channel was supposed to launch on January 24, 2022. But it has been delayed to June 1, 2022.

The company has announced that it will be available in both HD and SD channels. Disney Star already has regional channels in the following languages — Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. This will be the first time that the company will be stepping into offering a channel with Odia language content.

For the unaware, Kirano is the Odia form of the Indian word Kiran (it means ‘ray of light’). The launch of the channel will also be a good boost to the Odia TV industry. People who watch Odia content will mostly know about two TV channels — Tarang TV and Zee Sarthak. But none of these channels is available in HD resolution. However, Disney Star owned Star Kirano will be available in both SD and HD resolution options. On May 15, Disney Star is also going to launch Pravah Picture in both SD and HD resolution.