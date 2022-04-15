Vivo X80 and X80 Pro+ Apparently Appeared on BIS Certification Site, India Launch Impending

The Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is planning to launch the Vivo X80 series which will consist of Vivo X80, X80 Pro and X80 Pro+ smartphones. The device will be very soon launched in China, however, two devices from the lineup – Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro+ have apparently been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications site. This hints toward the fact that the launch of the devices in India might be impending as well. Let’s find out more.

According to a report from 91mobiles, two devices with model numbers V2144 and V2145 have been spotted at the BIS certification site. The V2144 model number belongs to the base model while the other is for the Vivo X80 Pro+ handset. While the company is yet to officially launch these smartphones, we can expect them to arrive in India pretty soon as well.

Vivo X80 Series Specifications

According to a recent piece of intel from the known tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Vivo X80 series will feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processors which is the latest offering from the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer. Notably, a recent spotting at Geekbench suggested that Vivo X80 Pro is going to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Hence, it is quite unclear if the Pro model will be the only handset to arrive with the Qualcomm chipset.

Previous reports suggest that both Pro and Pro+ will have 6.78” AMOLED displays. It is being speculated that Vivo X80 Pro+ will use a QHD+ LTPO 2 panel, while the regular Pro will offer FHD+ resolution. A previous report has also provided intel on the camera details of the devices.

Vivo X80 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP sensor, and a 12MP sensor with 2X optical zoom. Vivo X80 Pro might arrive with a quad-camera setup headlined by a combination of 50MP + 50MP sensors along with a 12MP sensor with 2X optical zoom and a 50MP sensor with 5x optical zoom.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ model is rumoured to feature a quad-camera setup as well with a 50MP + 48MP sensor along with a 50MP sensor with 2X optical zoom and a 50MP sensor with 5x optical zoom as well. The Pro+ model will also feature a 50MP front camera whereas Vivo X80 and X80 Pro are expected to sport a 44MP front camera. Furthermore, both Pro and Pro+ devices could be backed by a 4700mAh battery.