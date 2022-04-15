Realme Q5 Pro Arriving on April 20 – Here’s What We Know

The Chinese smartphone brand Realme is all set to introduce yet another smartphone in the month of April as it will be launching Realme Q5 Pro on April 20. The company has already teased the device via Weibo and has also revealed some of the design details of the smartphone via the microblogging website. Realme Q5 Pro will be launched alongside the other models of the series – Realme Q5 and Realme Q5i. Let’s find out more.

Realme Q5 Pro Details

Specifications details of the upcoming Realme Q5 Pro have been shared on multiple certification sites. A recent listing of a Realme handset model number RMX3372 which is expected to be Realme Pro has been spotted at Geekbench. The device with the same model number has also appeared at 3C certification. At the Geekbench benchmarking site, Realme Q5 Pro managed to score 1,003 points in single-core testing and 3,153 points in multi-core testing.

The company has officially shared a teaser for the smartphone according to which the device will be launched on April 20 at 2 pm local time which translates to 11:30 am IST. Based on the teaser poster shared by the company, Realme Q5 Pro will have a triple camera setup on the back panel along with an LED flash. The device can be seen in a yellow colour option.

Apart from the official information shared by the brand, the above-mentioned Geekbench listing has suggested that the smartphone will come with the Android 12 operating system and 8GB of RAM. Realme Q5 Pro will apparently be backed by Qualcomm’s octa-core chipset with the codename ‘Kona.’ This codename is associated with the Snapdragon 870 processor. According to the listing, the octa-core chipset will feature a primary CPU running at a speed of 3.19GHz, three cores capped at 2.42GHz and four cores clocking at 1.80GHz.

Based on other previous leaks, Realme Q5 Pro might arrive featuring a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device will most likely be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. Realme Q5 Series will be launched as a successor to the brand’s Q3 series launched in April of last year.