Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Laptop Launched for Gamers with 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 CPU

The Taiwanese multinational computer manufacturer Asus has launched a new laptop called ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 expanding its portfolio even further in India. Known for its quality gaming laptops, the latest laptop is also designed for gamers and comes with the latest processors, good RAM capacity and other features, promising an enhanced gaming experience for the users. Not only this, the company claims that this product is at the centre of speed, power and portability making it suitable for creators and streamers as well.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Specifications

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS screen tech with 16:10 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 100% colour gamut, 500 nits brightness and 3ms response time. The brand is offering two variants of the device – one with 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H and another with Core i7-12700H. Additionally, the gaming laptop further has three variants divided on the basis of the GPU. These three variants come with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti, RTX 3070Ti and RTX 3060.

The device comes equipped with a MUX switch that enables gamers to switch between GPUs to maximise performance or battery life. The processor on the laptop is coupled with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM which can be virtually upgraded up to 48GB by making use of the onboard storage. The laptop will also come with Adaptive sync, Pantone validation and Dolby Vision. Moreover, Zephyrus M16 2022 is backed by a 90Whr battery.

The connectivity options are also quite attractive for gamers as it includes Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4.0, DP 1.4 and PD 3.0), USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, MicroSD card reader, Kensington Lock, Kensington Lock, RJ45 and 3.5mm audio jack.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Price

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 1,79,990 for its base model. The device is available for sale via Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart and offline channels including Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales.