Airtel Brings New Rs 1099 Airtel Black Plan

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new Airtel Black plan for the users which will cost Rs 1,099 (excluding GST). The unique thing about this plan is no postpaid connection. When Airtel Black was announced, all the plans that were offered by the telco had a postpaid connection. It was mandatory to become a postpaid user of Airtel before applying for an Airtel Black plan. But with the Rs 1,099 plan, there’s no postpaid connection included. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of this plan.

Airtel Black Rs 1099 Plan Benefits and Details

Airtel Black Rs 1099 plan offers users a fiber+landline and a DTH (Direct-to-Home) connection. The internet speed offered with the fiber connection in this plan is mentioned up to 200 Mbps on the website of telco.

This plan might not require a primary postpaid connection which is a good thing. The terms and conditions are not clearly mentioned, but it looks like there will be no postpaid connection involved with this plan as it is not in the benefits.

This plan looks geared more towards the people who want to consume fiber and DTH services of the telco but not the mobile services. TV channels worth Rs 350 are included in this plan of Airtel. In addition to that, a free one-year subscription to both Amazon Prime as well as Airtel Xstream app is included.

The company said that adding a new service to an existing plan can help users save up to Rs 300 per month.

Airtel Black is meant to deliver convenience to the users. Under Airtel Black, the telco offers its products/services in a bundled manner to the customers with the convenience of a single bill for all. Further, there’s a dedicated customer care team for Airtel Black customers to reduce the IVR wait time and the freedom to choose the services they want to keep using. For more details, you can check out Airtel’s website.