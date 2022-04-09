iQOO Z6 Pro Might Launch in India on April 20, Check Specs

iQOO Z6 Pro might go official in India on April 20, 2022. It is expected to be the fastest- smartphone under Rs 25,000 in the market. It is worth noting that iQOO Z6 went live in India just last month. Now, the company is gearing up to launch its ‘Pro’ variant as well. iQOO is also giving away two units of the smartphone to its fans if they participate in online content. The participants can submit their answers by going to the Twitter handle of the company until April 12, 2022. The launch date is expected to be April 20, but the company hasn’t confirmed the same. However, since the teasers are out, the launch would not be far away. Let’s take a look at the specifications this smartphone might come with.

iQOO Z6 Pro Might be Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC

According to a MySmartPrice report, the device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It shouldn’t be too expensive and priced in the leagues of Redmi Note 11 series devices in India.

The iQOO Z6 which launched last month in India featured the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC along with a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display and a waterdrop notch at the front housing the selfie camera. There is a 5000mAh battery inside the device and it features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

As of now, not a lot can be said about the iQOO Z6 Pro. But since the expected launch date is nearby, a lot more leaks about the device would be just around the corner. Would this smartphone under Rs 25,000 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC make sense to you? Let us know in the comments section below. (Note – if you can’t see the comments section, open the non-AMP version of the website page).