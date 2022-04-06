Twitter Says Working on Edit Button Since Last Year

Twitter, a microblogging platform, currently doesn’t allow its users to make changes to their tweets after they have been posted. Users can either delete the tweet and repost it if there’s a typo or just leave it like that. But very soon, Twitter users might see an edit button coming to the platform. Through this button, they should be able to make edits to the tweets they are sending out.

Twitter Confirms Edit Button

Jay Sullivan, Head of Consumer Product, Twitter, said that they have been working on an edit feature in a safe manner since last year and plan to begin testing it with TwitterBlue labs in the coming months.

But there are a lot of things that Twitter is considering and taking input on before it rolls out this feature for the users at mass.

Sullivan said that without things such as time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, the ‘Edit’ feature could be misused by the users to alter records of public conversations, which makes sense.

Thus, the edit feature might take a little time to come to the platform, but it will come nonetheless. Elon Musk, a popular businessman globally, purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter and became the largest shareholder in the company.

Musk had initially asked users whether they would like an edit button on the Twitter app. The response to this question has been largely towards that users want one Edit button.

The edit button is actually a feature that should have come on the application a few years back. While the company has concerns regarding it, some provisions could have been made years back. Twitter can show users the edited tweet as well as give them an option to look at the original tweet before the edit so that public records can be maintained with full transparency and no user could manipulate the data and conversations on the platform.