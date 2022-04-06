Apple WWDC 2022 to Commence From June 6 as a Complete Online Event

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is all set to commence its annual developer conference from June 6 and is going to be completely online this year as well. Apple has announced the dates for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 today, according to which the conference beginning on June 6 will end on June 10. Notably, it will be a free online event for anyone to attend and it will be streamed online. Let’s take a closer look at what we can expect from WWDC 2022.

What Can We Expect?

It will not really be surprising if Apple announces a bunch of new features and announcements related to its wide-ranging portfolio of products that include iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Not only this, but it is also highly possible that Apple makes announcements related to its next-gen Apple M2 silicon or Apple’s much rumoured VR headset.

That being said, the hardware and software announcements from the company will be for its consumers across the globe. As far as the developers are considered, this year’s five-day-long event will give them access to Apple engineers as well as technologies to learn how to create apps and interactive experiences for the Apple ecosystem.

According to Apple, more than 30 million developers across the globe will be able to get their hands on technologies and tools to bring their visions into reality at the WWDC 2022. Speculations suggest that the event will commence with a keynote from Apple’s CEO and other senior executives including Tim Cook on June 6. Other things that can be expected from WWDC 2022 include multiple information sessions, learning labs, more digital lounges to engage with attendees, and more localized content.

Even though the majority of the event has been scheduled online, Apple has scheduled a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together. It will be a limited seat event, the details of which will be shared on the Apple Developer site and app soon. Moreover, a related recent report suggests that the upcoming M2 chipset from the company is under mass production and is likely that it will be announced at WWDC 2022.