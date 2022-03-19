Apple’s iOS 15.4 Update Has Caused Battery Drain Issues

A number of users of the Apple’s iPhone who have updated to the iOS 15.4 version are facing battery drain issues. The latest iOS 15.4 update from Apple comes with some new features and changes such as the ability to unlock an iPhone with a Face ID while wearing a mask. But it seems that the experience for the users hasn’t been so great as they have been facing difficulties. There have been many instances of users taking on Twitter to share the problems of battery drain. A similar problem occurred for the users after downloading the iOS 15 update.

Users Have Been Facing Trouble

A Twitter user by the name of Maxim Shishko tweeted that his phone’s battery life got really poor after iOS 15.4 update. Another Twitter user shared that his phone’s battery percentage got down by 5 % in less than 10 minutes. A user on the microblogging site also said that iOS 15.4 is killing the battery in his iPhone 13 Pro Max as earlier he could go days without charging, but it’s down to half capacity by mid-day.

This is not it as another user named Joey Castillo faced a unique issue with his iPhone’s battery. He stated that it is very weird that ever since updating, his battery percentage has been odd. His phone’s charging stuck at 95% or 97% and when unplugged it’ll show 100% maybe 5 minutes later or after a restart, then drain quickly. However, it might not be a long-term issue as it is most likely that iPhones take a few days to recalibrate and there are chances that the battery will be back to normal soon.

For those unaware, iOS 15.4 has been updated in a number of iPhone models including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation) and iPod touch (7th generation).