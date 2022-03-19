Xiaomi Mi Fit App Changes to Zepp Life Moniker on Play Store

In a new development, the Mi Fit application which provides useful support for Xiaomi’s ecosystem of smart bands and smartwatches is now called the Zepp Life app. This comes under the light of the fact that Xiaomi is changing the names of all products with the Mi pseudonym to transit to another name. Let’s find out more.

Zepp Looks to Expand

The new Zepp pseudonym comes from the well-known brand Amazfit which has now changed its name to Zepp. It is an arm of the Xiaomi brand, specifically the Huami sub-brand. The Amazfit lineup of smartwatches and smart bands were sold as Xiaomi Amazfit, pointing to their Xiaomi origin.

Now with the new changes, the Mi Fit application which supports the smartwatches and smart bands under the Mi banner will now bear the Zepp Life title. However, it will continue providing app support for the Mi products already in circulation. Moreover, the app interface will remain the same and only the app name and app logo will be the major changes that will be brought in. The Mi Fit app will change to the Zepp Life app after a single update. The current version of the Mi Fit application is 5.6.0 which will now be upgraded to Zepp Life version 6.0.0.

In addition to this, according to new data from the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Zepp Health with self-owned brands like Zepp and Amazfit, ranked top five in global smartwatch shipment in 2021. Zepp has been riding the wave of constant growth and has achieved a faster shipment growth rate than the global overall growth rate, with more than 6.81 million adult watches shipped worldwide.

Zepp also managed to rank on top in Brazil and Turkey, followed by Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic and Indonesia taking 2nd position as per the data received from the International Data Corporation (IDC) on the global wearable device market. Moreover, the brand now has eyes set on India where it will further expand its market and integrate the advantages of the global supply chain to bring better products for long-term commitment to serve Indian users.