JioPhone Users Can Get These Prepaid Plans For Less Than Rs 250

India’s leading telecommunications company Reliance Jio offers multiple prepaid plans that offer something for everyone. Talking about the same, the company offers specially curated prepaid plans for the users of JioPhone. JioPhone is a 4G and VoLTE enabled feature phone from Reliance that reaches a wide range of users. Mentioned below are the detailed prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio for its JioPhone users which costs less than Rs 250.

Prepaid Plans for JioPhone Users

The first and cheapest plan on the list is a Rs 75 plan. Rs 75 plan from Jio comes for a validity period of 23 days and offers 0.1GB of data per day. This makes the total data offered via this plan to 2.3GB, however, the telco offers an additional 200MB with the plan making it a total of 2.5GB. Users also get a total of 50 SMS. Next on the list is a Rs 91 plan offered by Jio. Rs 91 plan comes with the same benefits as the previous. The plan offers 0.1GB/day with an additional 200MB and 50 SMS. However, the validity period of this plan is for 28 days.

Following up are the two plans for JioPhone users that offer the same benefits. Rs 125 and Rs 152 plan from Jio offers 0.5GB of data per day along with a total of 300 SMS during the validity period. Talking about which, Rs 125 plan comes with a validity period of 23 days making total data offered via the plan 11.5GB whereas the Rs 152 plan comes with a validity period of 28 days which makes the total data offered 14GB.

The next plan on the list is Rs 186 prepaid plan from Jio. For Rs 186 Jio offers 1Gb of data per day until the validity period which is of 28 days. The plan also offers 100 SMS a day and the total data offered is 28GB. There is only one 1GB/day plan offered by the telco for JioPhone users. . Lastly, Jio offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 222 which comes with access to 2GB of data/day for a validity period of 28 days. The total data offered through the plan is 56GB and users also get 100 SMS a day for the validity period of the plan.