JioPhone Next at Rs 1999: Revisiting EMI Plans of the Affordable 4G Device

JioPhone Next is an affordable 4G smartphone launched by Reliance Jio back in November 2021. It was anticipated to be priced under Rs 5,000; however, it was a big disappointment for the market when it didn’t happen. The device was launched for Rs 6,499, and users could either buy it by paying the amount in full or buy it in the company’s unique EMI (equal monthly instalments) scheme.

Here’s what the EMI scheme looks like.

How to Purchase JioPhone Next at Rs 1,999 in India

The JioPhone Next can be purchased at Rs 1,999 if the user wants to go for the EMI scheme of the company. However, this would also include a Rs 501 processing fee which would make the upfront payment amount to be Rs 2,500.

After this, users will have multiple options to carry on with Jio’s EMI plans. There are four plans offered by the company — a) Always-on Plan, b) Large Plan, c) XL Plan, and d) XXL Plan.

With the Always-on plan, users will get 5GB + 100 minutes of voice calling every month for 18 months (Rs 350/month) or 24 months (Rs 300/month).

The Large plan will offer users 1.5GB of daily data unlimited voice calling, and it will also be available for 18 months and 24 months for Rs 500/month and Rs 450/month.

If you want more daily data, you can go with the XL and XXL plans offered by the telco.

With the XL plan, users will get 2GB of daily data with unlimited voice calling for Rs 500/month (24 months) or Rs 550 per month (18 months).

Lastly, with the XXL plan, users will be offered 2.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling for Rs 550 per month (24 months) or Rs 600 per month (18 months). These are all the plans offered by the company with the JioPhone Next. The total cost of the device becomes really expensive with either of these plans. It’s unknown at the moment whether the JioPhone Next is successful or not.