JioPhone Next Is Up for Sale Via Reliance Digital Website

JioPhone Next, the affordable smartphone from Reliance Jio is now up for sale via the Reliance Digital website. Earlier, the customers could purchase the smartphone only via one option. Now, the interested buyers can buy this budget smartphone without registering for it by placing an order from the official website. On the website, both the Black and Blue colour options of the JioPhone Next are available.

Priced at Rs 6,499, the JioPhone Next is primarily aimed at rural customers. However, it is luring buyers who are looking out for budget devices. The smartphone has gained a positive response from buyers in both urban and rural areas.

JioPhone Next Specifications

To recap on specs, the JioPhone Next makes use of a 5.45-inch touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device runs Android 11 (Go Edition) known as Pragati OS. It has features such as Google Assistant for voice commands support, language translation, and read-aloud capability in 10 languages such as Hindi.

The hardware aspects of the JioPhone Next include a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor clocked at 1.3GHz. The device is backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of expandable storage space. Furthermore, the device from Jio has been built along with Google’s partnership.

JioPhone Next EMI Plans

With JioPhone Next, the company offer various EMI plans that will save buyers from paying the entire cost upfront. Going by the same, buyers can pay Rs 1,999 and choose the Always-on plan to pay Rs 300 per month for a period of 24 months or Rs 350 per month for 18 months.

There is a Large plan that lets buyers pay Rs 450 per month for 24 months or Rs 500 per month for a period of 18 months. This plan includes 1.5GB of daya per day and unlimited voice calling benefits. The next one is the XL plan that is available for Rs 500 per month for 24 months or Rs 550 per month for 18 months. This plan offers 2GB of data per day and unlimited voice calls.

Finally, the XXL plan of JioPhone Next offering 2.5GB data per day and unlimited voice calls is priced at Rs 550 per month for 24 months or Rs 600 per month for 18 months.