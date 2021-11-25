Redmi GM Hints at Dimensity 7000-Powered Smartphone

The chipmaker MediaTek is speculated to unveil a new affordable variant of the newly launched Dimensity 9000 SoC. This upcoming chipset from the company is said to be unveiled with the moniker Dimensity 7000 SoC. Ahead of the announcement of this new chipset, the Redmi brand’s General Manager has teased the upcoming chip. A few days back, Lu Weibing, the Redmi GM teased the upcoming Dimensity 7000 SoC on Weibo and asked followed what kind of processor it is. This hinted that the upcoming smartphones from Redmi could get the power from the SoC.

Redmi Phone With Dimensity 7000 SoC

Given that the Redmi executive is known for releasing vague teasers that develop into future products, we can expect a Redmi smartphone with the Dimensity 7000 SoC to be launched in the near future. While there is no clarity regarding the name of the upcoming smartphone, we can speculate the same to be the Xiaomi Rubens (L11A), which was recently spotted on leaks.

This smartphone is believed to be launched with the lower variant of the Dimensity 9000 SoC. Currently, the device is believed to arrive only in the company’s home market China with the model number 22041211AC.

From the other specifications, the upcoming Redmi smartphone in question is believed to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear. The camera unit is likely to include a 64MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor. As per the marketing name, this upcoming Redmi smartphone in concern is speculated to be the Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition.

Redmi K50 Series Details

We already know that the Redmi K50 series could be launched as the successor to the Redmi K40 series smartphones. This series is likely to comprise of many models including the Gaming Standard Edition. Going by the fresh claims, the Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition and Gaming Pro smartphones are slated to be launched sometime in April 2022. However, the Standard edition could be launched only in the Chinese market while the Pro edition could be launched globally.

We need to get further details regarding the Redmi smartphone that might use the Dimensity 7000 SoC. Also, the MediaTek chipset is yet to be unveiled for further clarity.