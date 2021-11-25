Oppo Conducts First 5G VoNR Call Using Keysight’s SA Network

Global smartphone brand Oppo conducted its first Voice/Video on New Radio (VoNR) call from its 5G innovation lab in Hyderabad. The calls were made using Oppo Reno6 series smartphone and an end-to-end 5G Standalone (SA) network powered by Keysight test solutions, its premium technology partner.

The Keysight’s E7515B UXM 5G wireless test platform, an integrated signalling test platform supporting the latest 3GPP Release 15 features, was used for the 5G VoNR experiment. The experiment enabled 5G calls with Oppo Reno6 smartphones in different 5G New Radio (NR) deployment modes, non-stand-alone (NSA), stand-alone (SA), and frequency bands in Sub6 and millimetre wave frequencies. In the testing process, the two UXM5G equipment emulate the 5G network and connect two devices over VoNR through the IMS utility.

With this achievement, Oppo becomes one of India’s first mobile phone brands to support VoNR calls under the SA architecture.

VoNR offers better sound and image quality to users

VoNR is a call service that utilizes the SA architecture of the 5G network. It offers lower latency and enhanced sound and image quality, contributing to a better user experience.

Stand-alone (SA) architecture is a premium architecture of 5G networks. Technology service providers are actively laying the foundations of SA architecture for 5G SA networks. Oppo has also been focusing on deploying solutions under the SA network. SA platforms imply the testing of devices with an authentic 5G set-up. Every user will have a complete 5G device experience.

According to Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, Oppo India, the new milestone is a part of Oppo’s efforts to explore the true potential of 5G technology. The brand intends to become one of the primary providers of 5G solutions in India. It has dedicated R&D efforts in 5G technology and works closely with supply chain partners, leading carriers and retailers to advance the 5G experience for Indian consumers.

Oppo was the first smartphone brand to conduct a 5G WhatsApp video call at its R&D centre, and another call with Guy Forget from Roland Garros. Recently, Reno 6 smartphones support more than 11 bands, which showed successful results during a 5G stand-alone network trial with Jio. Moving forward, Oppo intends to increase its R&D in areas of cutting-edge 5G technology and partnerships.

Oppo’s partnership with Keysight started in 2018, and it has leveraged its first-to-market development, test and verification capabilities to enable Oppo to realize a critical 5G milestone.