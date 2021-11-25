Vodafone Idea Discontinues Double Data Offer from Prepaid Plans



Vodafone Idea (Vi) offered the most attractive benefit - double data for the subscribers of some of its prepaid plans earlier this year. Going by the same, it offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS and other benefits along with double the data that the plan actually offers. This was beneficial for users who work from home and are involved in online gaming and video streaming. Now, there is some bad news as the company has discontinued the double data benefits on the plans priced at Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699.

Apparently, instead of 4GB of data on a daily basis, users will get only 2GB of data. As of now, there is no clarity regarding the circles where Vi has discontinued double data benefits. This announcement comes close on the heels of the price hike on Vi tariff plans by up to 25%. Earlier this week, Vi announced the tariff hike on its prepaid plans and the new pricing is effective from today. Having said that, let's check out the benefits offered by these Vi plans from here along with their revised pricing.

Vodafone Idea Rs 359 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 299 prepaid plan from Vi is now priced at Rs 359. It comes with 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMS/day for a period of 28 days. Also, subscribers will get Vi Movies & TV benefit with the plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 539 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 539 prepaid plan (Rs 449 plan after the price hike) from Vi provides users with 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 56 days. Users get a free OTT subscription of Vi Movies & TV as well.

Vodafone Idea Rs 839 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs 839 plan (the Rs 699 plan after the price hike) is the last prepaid plan from the telco that got the double data benefit discontinued. It provides subscribers with benefits such as 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for a period of 84 days. Similar to the other plans, it is bundled with Vi Movies & TV as well.