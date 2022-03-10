Amazfit Reduces Price of Smartwatches in India Ahead of Holi

The season of Holi is nearby, and Amazfit, a Chinese smartwatch maker, has announced that it will be conducting a special sale to celebrate the upcoming Holi. The sale will start from January 11 and will go on until January 16, 2022. Users can purchase the discounted Amazfit smartwatches from the official website of Amazon and Amazfit India. Let’s see which smartwatches have received how much discount.

Amazfit Offering Discounts on Even Premium Smartwatches

Amazfit is offering a discount to the users across its lineup of smartwatches. The Amazfit Bip U, which is priced at Rs 3,499, will be available for Rs 2,999 during the sale. Likewise, the Amazfit Bip U Pro has also received a discount of Rs 500, and its price will fall down to Rs 4,499 from the current price of Rs 4,999.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, which currently sells for Rs 6,999, will be available for Rs 6,499. The sale is extended to the following smartwatches as well: Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTS 2, Amazfit GTR 2 Sports, Amazfit GTR 2 Classic, and the Amazfit GTS 3. For checking the reduced price of these smartwatches, refer to the table below.

Amazfit is known for selling amazing quality smartwatches. Be it in the affordable and budget range or the premium range, Amazfit has something for everyone.

The Amazfit GTS 3 is a super premium smartwatch that comes with a modern square 1.75-inch UHD AMOLED screen and is one of the lightest and slimmest smartwatches in the market today. Its price will be reduced by Rs 1,000 to Rs 12,999.

Note that the manufacturing of all the Amazfit smartwatches is done by Zepp Health. That is why the mobile app that you will have to download for pairing the Amazfit smartwatches is named Zepp. You can check out the specifications of all these smartwatches by going to the official website of Amazfit India or can also search for them on Amazon’s India website or mobile app.