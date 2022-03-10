Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 5G SE: Check Which Is Better on Paper

Yesterday marked the launch of Redmi’s budget smartphone Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in India and just a day later Realme has launched the Realme 9 5G SE handset in the country. Both the smartphones from Chinese smartphone makers have been launched to target semi-mid-range smartphone users and fall in a similar price range. This creates two options for users who are in the market for a budget smartphone. Mentioned below is a comparison between Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Realme 9 5G SE to see which device is better on paper.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 5G SE: Display

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has been launched with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a maximum brightness of 1200nits and 120Hz refresh rate whereas Realme 9 5G SE sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 5G SE: Processors and Storage

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. On the other hand, Realme 9 5G SE features a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM virtually expandable up to 13GB and 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 5G SE: Camera

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear housing a 108MP HM2 primary sensor from Samsung, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, you get a 16MP sensor at the front. Realme 9 5G SE offers a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP camera along with a monochrome portrait sensor and a macro sensor. The smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie camera

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 5G SE: Price

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes in two storage options – 6GB + 128 priced at Rs 17,999 and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 19,999. Realme 9 5G SE as well is available in two storage options 6GB + 128GB for Rs 19,999 and 8GB + 128GB for Rs 22,999.

Verdict

As both smartphones have just been launched, we can only judge which is better by seeing the specs on paper. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G seems to have a slightly larger display but a lesser refresh rate than Realme 9 5G SE. As far as the processors are considered, Realme 9 5G SE comes with a powerful Snapdragon 778G chipset which outweighs the Helio G96 in terms of performance. However, Redmi’s latest device has an edge over the new Realme smartphone in terms of camera specs and pricing.