Redmi 10 Launch Date in India Announced

Redmi has just announced the launch date of Redmi 10 in India. It is going to be yet another budget smartphone from the company taking over the successful Redmi 9 series. In a release, the company said that Redmi 10 is going to be 2x faster than the Redmi 9. The device will make its way to India on March 17, 2022.

Xiaomi had teased the launch of the Redmi 10 at the unveiling event of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G series on Wednesday. Now, the company has confirmed the arrival date of the Redmi 10 in India.

Redmi 10 Prime Made Debut in 2021

Last August, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 10 Prime in India. But the company didn’t reveal any of the other Xiaomi 10 series devices during the event. The company hasn’t teased any specifications about the device yet. It hasn’t even appeared on any of the certification websites yet.

However, it is worth noting that the Redmi 10C has been spotted at the IMEI and FCC websites. Thus, there’s a strong chance that the Redmi 10 launching in India is none other than the Redmi 10C.

Xiaomi had done the same with the Redmi 9 in India. The company had launched the global Redmi 9C as Redmi 9 in India. Thus, if the company does the same again, that won’t be a surprise for anyone.

Rumours online suggest that the smartphone might arrive with a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with standard 60Hz refresh rate support and might be powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset. Further, the device might carry a 5000mAh battery and house a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL primary sensor at the rear.

Again, none of these details is confirmed yet, and some teasers should arrive from Xiaomi as the launch date of the device is not far from now. Redmi 10 Prime 2022 might also arrive during the event.

