Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE Budget Smartphones Arrive in India

Realme has unveiled the Realme 9 5G series in India. The series comes with two smartphones namely Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE. Both are budget smartphones and will compete head-on with the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G series. The Realme 9 5G series devices will run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. Without wasting any time, let’s see what each of the devices has to offer.

Realme 9 5G Specifications

The Realme 9 5G launched in India comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. The RAM is expandable up to 11GB (virtual RAM).

There’s a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a portrait monochrome sensor, and a macro sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for an 18W quick charge via USB Type-C port.

Realme 9 5G SE Specifications

The Realme 9 5G SE comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600nits. This device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RAM of this smartphone is expandable up to 13GB (virtual RAM).

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 48MP primary sensor at the rear paired with a monochrome portrait sensor and a macro sensor. The internal storage of both smartphones can be expanded up to 1TB.

The Realme 9 5G SE also packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W Quick Charge over a USB Type-C port.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE Price in India

Realme 9 5G will be available in two memory variants in India. The base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be available for Rs 14,999 and the 6GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 17,499. There are bank offers that can reduce the price of the smartphone by up to Rs 1500. It will be available in Stargaze White and Meteor Black.

The Realme 9 5G SE will be available in two memory variants as well — a) 6GB + 128GB for Rs 19,999 and b) 8GB + 128GB for Rs 22,999. There are bank offers on this card as well which can reduce the price of the smartphone by up to Rs 2,000. It will be available in Starry Glow and Azure Glow colours.

The first sale of the Realme 9 5G series will start from March 14, 2022, via Flipkart, Realme’s official website, and retail stores.