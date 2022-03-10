ACT Has a Super Affordable 1 Gbps Broadband Plan

ACT Fibernet is one of the leading commercial internet service providers (ISPs) in India. The fiber broadband company is only present in select regions and cities of the country. ACT offers consumers multiple options to choose from when it comes to the home fiber internet connection. The highest speed plan offered by ACT is the 1 Gbps speed plan. With ACT Fibernet, one thing that a consumer must keep in mind is that the price of the plan differs from city to city. Today, we are going to look at a very affordable 1 Gbps broadband plan from ACT. Check the details below.

ACT Fiber Affordable 1 Gbps Plan

ACT offers its 1 Gbps speed broadband plan for a monthly rental of Rs 1,999 only. This is half the price of what Jio and Airtel are offering their 1 Gbps plan to the customers. Note that the tax will be added to the final invoice, which will increase the price of this plan by 18%.

While the company says that users get unlimited data with this plan, the truth of the matter is there’s a fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit applicable. With this plan from ACT, users get 3.3TB of monthly data. It is more than a decent amount of data for any regular consumer.

There are some additional benefits bundled with this plan, such as ZEE5 Premium free trial for one month, Cult.fit trial for one month, and more. Both JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber are offering their 1 Gbps broadband plans to users for Rs 3,999 per month, which is Rs 2,000 more expensive than what ACT is offering to its users.

This 1 Gbps plan from ACT is called ‘ACT GIGA’ and is available in Delhi. As mentioned above, the plans from ACT differ from city to city; thus, this plan might not be available in other cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and more where ACT offers internet services.