Airtel CEO Comments on Tariff Hikes

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

At this point, in absence of tariff hikes, the telco is focusing on upgrading feature phone users to smartphones, data monetisation and converting prepaid users to postpaid services. Airtel added 0.7 million postpaid users in Q1 FY26. 

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, second-largest telecom operator in India, has reported its average revenue per user (ARPU) at Rs 250 at the end of Q1 FY26.
  • The telecom operator wants to reach its ARPU goal of Rs 300 as soon as possible.
  • India's tariff architecture is not optimum, and needs repair, said Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel.

Follow Us

airtels ceo comments on tariff hikes

Bharti Airtel, second-largest telecom operator in India, has reported its average revenue per user (ARPU) at Rs 250 at the end of Q1 FY26. The telecom operator wants to reach its ARPU goal of Rs 300 as soon as possible. India's tariff architecture is not optimum, and needs repair, said Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel.




Read More - Bharti Airtel Eyes IPO for Multiple Assets

At this point, in absence of tariff hikes, the telco is focusing on upgrading feature phone users to smartphones, data monetisation and converting prepaid users to postpaid services. Airtel added 0.7 million postpaid users in Q1 FY26.

Vittal, speaking to analysts at Q1 FY26 earnings call, said, "At the entry level itself or just above entry level, you get so much data allowance, so much of calling and messaging that you don’t really have any reason to upgrade. If there was a more sensible architecture, like you have got in Indonesia, then we would be sitting on an ARPU that is substantially higher than where India is today."

Read More - Vi’s Cheapest Unlimited 4G Data Plan

The CEO was basically hinting at the tariff structure they have talked about in the past where consumers who consume more, pay more. "It’s just an unfortunate situation where the people who can afford to pay are paying less than the poor. We don't have to charge the poor anymore," said Vittal.

The telcos understand well that they can't really increase the base tariffs any further or it will affect the poor population of the country. Focusing on this, the new tariff structure hinted by Airtel will ensure that people who are consuming less should pay less. The next round of tariff hikes will be important for the industry. Any rise in base tariffs would result in heavy subscriber churn or SIM consolidations. This is not someething telcos would want.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shiva :

What is the Indonesian tariff model that this jo ceo is joking of? Does anyone know?

Airtel CEO Comments on Tariff Hikes

lbp :

for me TN BSNL to BSNL hd call works ,not working with other operators

Vi's Cheapest Unlimited 4G Data Plan

Dipankar :

I have already checked yeaterday in Dumdum Junction while traveling in Train. NSA Signal found mostly areas till Barasat. May…

Vi's Cheapest Unlimited 4G Data Plan

TheAndroidFreak :

Sad state of affairs.

Airtel CEO Comments on Tariff Hikes

abhijith :

Only working with bsnl to bsnl

Vi's Cheapest Unlimited 4G Data Plan

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments