OnePlus 43-Inch Y1S Pro Smart TV Arriving in India on April 7 – Specs, Features and Pricing

The popular smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has also been offering Smart TVs under its portfolio of products in India for the last couple of years. The brand currently offers five Smart TVs for its customers ranging from a basic 32-inch HD TV to a premium 4K TV. Now, OnePlus is gearing up to expand further in the Smart TV segment by introducing a new smart TV under the OnePlus Y1S Pro series. OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 43-Inch Y1S Pro Smart TV in India on April 7. Let’s find out more.

OnePlus 43-Inch Y1S Pro Smart TV Specs and Features

As understandable by the name, the OnePlus 43-Inch Y1S Pro Smart TV will come with 43-inch screen size. The upcoming Smart TV will offer a resolution of 3840x2160pixels. With its 10-bit display, the Smart TV is capable of reproducing 1 billion colours. Moreover, just like any other Smart TV in today’s day and age OnePlus Y1S Pro also supports HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats.

When it comes to the picture quality of the latest Smart TV from OnePlus, it comes with AI-powered visuals like MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), more clarity, better colours, dynamic contrast, and content optimization to get the best viewing experience. MEMC helps enhance the fast-moving scenes for smooth, realistic motion. In addition to this, OnePlus’ Gamma Engine optimizes display quality and intelligently tunes the picture for clear content.

OnePlus 43-Inch Y1S Pro will run on Android TV 10 OS, which is a slightly older version of the platform. Users will also get support for Google Play Store and Play Services along with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. The Smart TV comes pre-loaded with some popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube along with over 230+ live channels.

For the processor part, the OnePlus 43-Inch Y1S Pro is powered by a 64-bit processor with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The Smart TV also runs OnePlus connect 2.0 which brings features like TV control from the OnePlus Watch, sleep detection, smart volume control, quick and easy setup (OnePlus TWS), and auto-pause.

OnePlus 43-Inch Y1S Pro Smart TV Price

OnePlus has not provided any official detail on the pricing of its upcoming Smart TV, however, based on the specs and features, it is likely that the OnePlus 43-Inch Y1S Pro will be priced at around Rs 30,000 in India.