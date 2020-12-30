Samsung TVs Set to Support HDR10+ Adaptive Feature



Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced that its upcoming Samsung TVs will support the HDR10+ Adaptive feature designed to enhance the HDR10+ viewing experience. The South Korean company said that the HDR10+ Adaptive feature will enhance the viewing experience “regardless of the lighting conditions.” According to Samsung Electronics, the HDR10+ Adaptive feature will deliver “scene-by-scene optimization” with Samsung following the guidelines from HDR10+ LLC, a company founded by multiple entities including Twentieth Century Fox and Samsung. The company highlighted that the feature uses the TV’s light sensor to enhance the experience “without any loss of details or contrast.”

Upcoming Samsung TVs to Support HDR10+ Adaptive Feature

Samsung Electronics highlighted that the HDR content is “typically optimal in a darkened environment.” However, with the user’s “viewing environment” varying due to multiple reasons like time of the day and room lighting, Samsung said that the HDR10+ Adaptive feature adapts to “any environment at home.”

“We are delighted to offer smart picture quality solutions that will enhance consumers’ at-home HDR viewing experience, bringing original-quality cinematic experience to our consumers around the world,” Younghun Choi, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics, said in the release.

Samsung said that the HDR10+ Adaptive feature will be launched globally with its “upcoming QLED TV products.” The company also highlighted that the HDR content on Amazon Prime Video will be “automatically” delivered in HDR10+.

More HDR10+ Content Set to Made Available on Samsung TVs

The HDR10+ Adaptive feature on Samsung QLED TVs is said to support Filmmaker Mode, a display setting said to be developed by the company in “partnership with filmmakers, studios and consumer electronics manufacturers.” Samsung said that it has joined hands with Amazon Prime Video to enable the Filmmaker Mode and HDR10+ Adaptive feature for Prime Video users.

“More contents are becoming available in HDR10+ with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) and Samsung extending its technology partnership to include even more HDR10+ catalogues and new titles for distribution on OTT services around the world,” Samsung Electronics said in the release.

It has to be noted that the company in August, 2020, highlighted that the HDR10+ service was available on Samsung Smart TV in 117 countries across the globe including North America and Europe. In August, Samsung Electronics said that it was “further expanding” its HDR10+ ecosystem with the addition of Google Play Movies.