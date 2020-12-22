‘Samsung TV Plus’ to Arrive in India Soon, Everything to Know

People all the world have shifted and upgraded to better entertainment standards. Over-the-top (OTT) content platforms now offer content in full HD and 4K quality to the users. Smart TVs are becoming a common sight in Indian households, thus giving rise to more and more OTT platforms in the country. Another streaming platform is all set to make its debut in the Indian market in 2021. It is the ‘Samsung TV Plus’ platform which has partnered with multiple broadcasters to offer free content to the users — more details on the story ahead.

Samsung TV Plus to Offer Free Content to Users

In a recent release, Samsung announced that it will be rolling out the Samsung TV Plus platform to users in India, Sweden, Mexico, and some other European countries in 2021. Samsung TV Plus has joined hands with approximately 300 broadcasting partners to provide content to the users without charging a fee against it.

But the service will only be available to the Samsung Smart TV users. The platform is already available for the users in Canada, France, Austria, Italy, Germany, Spain, Korea, Switzerland, the US, and the UK. Much recently, Brazil and Australia also got the service of Samsung TV Plus. So for now, it is only these 10 countries where Samsung is offering the streaming platform. But very soon, it will be in multiple more countries, including India.

The differentiating factor between Samsung TV Plus and other OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more is ‘money involved’. For Indians who own a Samsung Smart TV, they will be able to stream content from the platform without having to pay anything extra for it. At the same time, other OTT platforms mentioned above are chargeable.

However, there is one more difference between these platforms. The Samsung TV Plus is exclusively offered to Samsung Smart TV owners, whereas the other platforms can be accessed by anyone willing to pay for it.

For the unaware, Samsung TV Plus was launched for the users back in 2015. Since then, it has been a slow but steady rollout of the platform by Samsung to other countries. The streaming platform includes channels such as PeopleTV, ET Live, CBSN, Nick Pluto TV, Cheddar, ABC News Live, and USA Today in the US. There are multiple other standalone shows available for the users in the streaming platform.

Future Samsung Galaxy models are also said to come with support for Samsung TV Plus.