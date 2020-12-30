Reliance Jio Unveils Gaming Masters with MediaTek

The 70-day event is currently scheduled between January 13, 2021 to March 7, 2021.

By December 30th, 2020 AT 12:55 PM
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    reliance-jio-unveils-gaming-masters-mediatek

    Reliance Jio, the largest wireless operator in India on Tuesday announced the launch of “Gaming Masters,” an esports event designed to target “new and existing online gaming enthusiasts” in the country. The operator highlighted that it has joined hands with MediaTek, a global semiconductor company powering 1.5 billion connected devices a year, to launch the “Gaming Masters” event. The esports event is said to be a “grassroot undertaking” by Reliance Jio and MediaTek designed to “revolutionize online gaming.” It has to be noted that the operator in late November hosted a Clash Royale tournament in collaboration with the game developer Supercell.

    Reliance Jio and MediaTek Launch “Gaming Masters” Esports Event

    The esports event is said to feature Free Fire, a battle royale game published by Garena. The operator highlighted that the Free Fire game is being made available to both Jio and non-Jio users through the JioGames platform.

    “The tournament is set to test [a] gamer’s skill, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena, while vying for a prize pool of INR 12,50,000,” the operator said in a release.

    The esports event is said to be broadcasted live on JioTV HD Esports channel and on YouTube.

    “Gaming Masters” Event Open to Jio and Non-Jio Users

    The operator highlighted that the registration for the esports event has begun on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, with the last date for registration set for January 9, 2021. The 70-day event is currently scheduled between January 13, 2021 to March 7, 2021.

    The “FreeFire Gaming Masters” is said to be a three stage tournament with the first stage “DUOS” consisting of two rounds scheduled for 32 days. The second stage “SOLOS” will also host two rounds for 12 days while the third stage is the Grand Finale set to be played on seven maps. The Grand Finale is set to be played between 20 teams from Duos and four teams from Solos.

    Further, the operator is said to have set up a dedicated portal for the interested gamers to register for the event with the registration said to be open to both Jio and non-Jio users.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Unveils Gaming Masters with MediaTek

    Reliance Jio, the largest wireless operator in India on Tuesday announced the launch of “Gaming Masters,” an esports event designed...

    module-4-img

    Kerala Vision Bumps FUP Limit to 4TB on Select Broadband Plans

    Kerala Vision, the local Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Kerala, has brought a new introductory offer to kickstart 2021. As...

    module-4-img

    Asus 6Z/ZenFone 6 Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out

    Taiwanese smartphone maker, Asus, has started rolling out the Android 11 update to its 2019 flagship- the Asus Zenfone 6...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    MIUI 12.5 With Better Privacy, Super Wallpapers and More Announced, All to Know

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi Likely to Launch Identity Verification in Replacement for OTP

    module-4-img

    BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Recharge Revised to Offer Eros Now Content for 365 Days

    module-4-img

    ACT Fibernet Takes on Jio and Airtel by Offering Unlimited Data With Broadband Plans