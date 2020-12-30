Reliance Jio Unveils Gaming Masters with MediaTek

Reliance Jio, the largest wireless operator in India on Tuesday announced the launch of “Gaming Masters,” an esports event designed to target “new and existing online gaming enthusiasts” in the country. The operator highlighted that it has joined hands with MediaTek, a global semiconductor company powering 1.5 billion connected devices a year, to launch the “Gaming Masters” event. The esports event is said to be a “grassroot undertaking” by Reliance Jio and MediaTek designed to “revolutionize online gaming.” It has to be noted that the operator in late November hosted a Clash Royale tournament in collaboration with the game developer Supercell.

Reliance Jio and MediaTek Launch “Gaming Masters” Esports Event

The esports event is said to feature Free Fire, a battle royale game published by Garena. The operator highlighted that the Free Fire game is being made available to both Jio and non-Jio users through the JioGames platform.

“The tournament is set to test [a] gamer’s skill, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena, while vying for a prize pool of INR 12,50,000,” the operator said in a release.

The esports event is said to be broadcasted live on JioTV HD Esports channel and on YouTube.

“Gaming Masters” Event Open to Jio and Non-Jio Users

The operator highlighted that the registration for the esports event has begun on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, with the last date for registration set for January 9, 2021. The 70-day event is currently scheduled between January 13, 2021 to March 7, 2021.

The “FreeFire Gaming Masters” is said to be a three stage tournament with the first stage “DUOS” consisting of two rounds scheduled for 32 days. The second stage “SOLOS” will also host two rounds for 12 days while the third stage is the Grand Finale set to be played on seven maps. The Grand Finale is set to be played between 20 teams from Duos and four teams from Solos.

Further, the operator is said to have set up a dedicated portal for the interested gamers to register for the event with the registration said to be open to both Jio and non-Jio users.