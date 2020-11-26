JioGames Announces 27-Day Clash Royale Tournament in India

With the growing popularity for mobile games and esports in India, Reliance Jio has announced a new tournament for all the Clash Royale players. In a press statement, JioGames said it is hosting a 27-day Clash Royale tournament in the country starting from November 28. The winner in this tournament will be presented the ‘India Ka Gaming Champion‘ title. Clash Royale is one of the popular mobile game in which the players will have to knock the enemy King and Princesses from their towers to defeat the opponents and win. Clash Royale is released by the developers of Clash of Clans which again was one of the popular mobile games in its time.

JioGames-Clash Royale Tournament: Everything You Need to Know

JioGames announced the Clash Royale tournament, in collaboration with Supercell. The 27-day tournament to be held between November 25, 2020, and December 25, 2020. Participants will need to score maximum wins in ‘1-versus-1 games’ to qualify for the final rounds of the tournament, where winners will be eligible for big cash prizes along with weekly giveaways. There are no restrictions in joining the tournament for the players. The tournament is open to every Clash Royale gamer across different expertise- beginners, amateurs and pro-gamers.

As for the other details, players can register at https://play.jiogames.com/clashroyale to participate in the tournament. JioGames also confirmed the semi-finals and finals would be streamed on JioTV. Here are some of the important dates:

Registration: November 26, 2020- December 19, 2020

Contest starts: November 28, 2020

Tournament Dates & Finals: December 21, 2020, to December 25, 2020

Some other things worth noting are there is no registration fee and the tournament is open to both Jio and non-Jio users.