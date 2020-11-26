Nokia 2.4 Launched With 4500mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC in India: Specifications and Price

A few days back we reported about the possible release of Nokia 2.4 in India on November 26, 2020. Well, it has happened now. The Nokia 2.4 has been launched for the Indian market. It is not a new device by Nokia, but certainly a new one for the Indian market. The device was already released was the European market. The Nokia 2.4 comes with a 4,500mAh battery which should ideally provide a decent battery backup to the users given the assumed power consumption of the device. Along with that, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. Keep reading to find out the specifications and price of the Nokia 2.4.

Nokia 2.4 Specifications

The Nokia 2.4 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution display. There is a waterdrop notch at the front housing the selfie camera. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded with the help of a microSD card. The device will be running on Android 10 on top of Android One. Nokia 2.4 is likely to receive the Android 11 update soon as well.

There is a dual-camera setup at the rear of the device. The primary sensor is a 13MP lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For shooting selfies, the front camera is equipped with a 5MP sensor. There is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back of the device. The Nokia 2.4 also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. It is a 4G device which also comes with the support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The device measures 165.85 x 76.30 x 8.699mm. It weighs 189 grams which is not bad for its size.

Nokia 2.4 Price and Availability

It is yet another affordable 4G smartphone introduced for the Indian market. The Nokia 2.4 has been launched for a price of Rs 10,399. The device will be available in several colours for the users namely Charcoal, Fjord, and Dusk. The device is currently available for pre-booking in India. However, no official date for its availability has been announced by Nokia yet.