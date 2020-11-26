Nokia 2.4 Launched With 4500mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC in India: Specifications and Price

Nokia 2.4 has launched for India and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with up to 3GB RAM

By November 26th, 2020 AT 5:15 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    nokia-2-4-launched-India

    A few days back we reported about the possible release of Nokia 2.4 in India on November 26, 2020. Well, it has happened now. The Nokia 2.4 has been launched for the Indian market. It is not a new device by Nokia, but certainly a new one for the Indian market. The device was already released was the European market. The Nokia 2.4 comes with a 4,500mAh battery which should ideally provide a decent battery backup to the users given the assumed power consumption of the device. Along with that, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. Keep reading to find out the specifications and price of the Nokia 2.4.

    Nokia 2.4 Specifications

    The Nokia 2.4 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution display. There is a waterdrop notch at the front housing the selfie camera. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded with the help of a microSD card. The device will be running on Android 10 on top of Android One. Nokia 2.4 is likely to receive the Android 11 update soon as well.

    There is a dual-camera setup at the rear of the device. The primary sensor is a 13MP lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For shooting selfies, the front camera is equipped with a 5MP sensor. There is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back of the device. The Nokia 2.4 also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. It is a 4G device which also comes with the support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The device measures 165.85 x 76.30 x 8.699mm. It weighs 189 grams which is not bad for its size.

    Nokia 2.4 Price and Availability

    It is yet another affordable 4G smartphone introduced for the Indian market. The Nokia 2.4 has been launched for a price of Rs 10,399. The device will be available in several colours for the users namely Charcoal, Fjord, and Dusk. The device is currently available for pre-booking in India. However, no official date for its availability has been announced by Nokia yet.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Nokia 2.4 Launched With 4500mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC in India: Specifications and Price

    A few days back we reported about the possible release of Nokia 2.4 in India on November 26, 2020. Well,...

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Partners With Hungama Music, Mobile App Subscribers Can Get it for Free

    In a recent release, Tata Sky has announced that it has partnered with Hungama Music. Now the subscribers of the...

    module-4-img

    Jio and BSNL Only Add Subscribers YoY Basis in 2019: Trai Report

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recently released a new yearly service performance report for 2019. As per the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Twitter ‘Blue Tick’ Verification Process to Resume from 2021, All to Know

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A12 and A02s Announced: Price and Specifications

    module-4-img

    JioPages 2.0.1 Version Out for the Users Now With Better Navigation and More

    module-4-img

    Dialling a ‘0’ Mandatory While Calling Via Fixed Line to Mobile Number from January 2021: DoT