Tata Sky Partners With Hungama Music, Mobile App Subscribers Can Get it for Free

In a recent release, Tata Sky has announced that it has partnered with Hungama Music. Now the subscribers of the Direct-to-Home (DTH) service can get a premium subscription of the music streaming platform for free. But the benefit will only be provided to the users who have the Tata Sky Mobile app installed on their smartphones. For the unaware, the premium subscription of Hungama Music costs Rs 99 per month. But that will now become free for the Tata Sky users who have the mobile app of the DTH platform on their smartphones — more details ahead.

Users Subscribed to Music+ or Tata Sky Music Can get Free Hungama Music Pro Subscription

The Tata Sky Users who are subscribed to the services such as Tata Sky Music and Music+ can get the subscription of Hungama Music Pro for free using their mobile app. The users will be able to access the full library of content that the usual subscribers of the Hungama Music Pro get. There is no additional sign-up required as well.

The Hungama Music Pro subscription will allow users to stream high-quality videos and audio through the app. There is a wide range of original content available for the users as well. For availing the service, the users need to go to the Tata Sky Mobile app and tap on the music content listing on the home screen.

Users who are already subscribed to Tata Sky Music and Music+ will be redirected to the Hungama Music app with a ‘Pro’ subscription assigned automatically. Whereas the users who are not already subscribed to the Tata Sky Music and Music+ will be prompted to purchase a subscription first. Once subscribed, they can enjoy the seamless streaming service from Hungama Music.

It is worth noting that Tata Sky is investing heavily on building new partnerships with several over-the-top (OTT) content platforms. The DTH operator offers content from over 10 different OTT platforms through its Binge service. There is also additional subscription of Amazon Prime up to 3 months when a new user signs-up for the Tata Sky Binge+ service.