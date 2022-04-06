Qualcomm May Announce New Snapdragon 7 Series Chipset Soon

Qualcomm is soon expected to launch multiple new Snapdragon chipsets for smartphones. One of those chipsets is expected to be Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus. The chipset might go live by May 2022. But nothing has been hinted by Qualcomm so far. In addition to this, Qualcomm might launch a new Snapdragon 7 series chipset for smartphones.

A popular tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station (DCS) has revealed some of the key features of the new Snapdragon 7 series chipset that might launch alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus.

New Snapdragon 7 Series Chip, What It Might Come With

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chip might come with four Cortex-A710 cores clocking at 2.36 GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores clocking at 1.80 GHz. The new Snapdragon 7 series chipset will be a 4nm SoC which will include Adreno 662 GPU. The chipset might be manufactured by Samsung, said DCS. New smartphones powered by the chipset are already in the works.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus chipset is expected to go live by May this year and the new Snapdragon 7 series SoC is also expected to become official alongside it. The new chipset from Qualcomm might be called Snapdragon 7 Gen1.

Smartphone OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) including Motorola, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus are reportedly already working on smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus.

Motorola might be the first smartphone company in the world to launch a smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus. The Motorola smartphone that might feature this flagship chipset is Edge 30 Ultra (codenamed Frontier).

In addition to this, Lenovo’s Legion gaming smartphone along with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4 and more might feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series might become one of the first to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 chipsets. May is not far from here and thus the official information regarding these chipsets might arrive soon.