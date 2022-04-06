Vodafone Idea Is Building a Job Portal for Users Inside the Vi App

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country is building a digital job portal inside the Vi app for both Android and iOS. The company has partnered with three startups including Enguru, Apna, and Pariksha to offer users a better chance of getting a good job. Each of the portals will help users in a particular way. Vi is calling it ‘Vi Jobs & Education’ and aims to make it a one-stop solution for youth to search for jobs and improve their spoken English.

Vodafone Idea Partnership With Apna to Help Users Find Jobs

Very conveniently, Vi users will be able to find new jobs if they are using the Apna portal inside the Vi app. There are a lot of recruiters on the platform and this service will be offered to Vi users at no extra cost.

Vodafone Idea Partnership With Enguru to Help Users Improve English

Vodafone Idea has also partnered with Enguru which will help the telco in offering a quality solution to people inside the Vi app for learning English and practice speaking it. There will be a 14 day free trial for the users after which users can continue learning at a 15% to 25% discounted price.

Vodafone Idea Partnership With Pariksha to Help Users Prepare for Govt Jobs

Government jobs in India are always in high demand. Vodafone Idea is going to offer its users one month of free subscription to Pariksha which will also include 150+ mock exams. After the end of the free period, users will be asked to pay a fee of Rs 249 per year.

Vodafone Idea is improving its digital offerings and giving new users an incentive to join its networks for finding jobs and improving the chances of building a successful and better future. The Vi Jobs & Education portal will be available for users inside the Vi app and users can leverage it by making a profile and boosting their journey to success.