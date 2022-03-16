iQOO Z6 5G, a Budget 5G Smartphone Launched in India

The iQOO Z6 5G has just been launched by iQOO for the Indian market. It will come in three-memory variants and sports a strong display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. A highlight of the smartphone is that it will run on Android 12 out of the box. iQOO said that the device incorporates a five-layer cooling system for thermal management. It will directly compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, and more.

iQOO Z6 5G Specifications in India

iQOO Z6 sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone will come running on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128B of UFS 2.2 internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The device features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP bokeh camera. Note that the bokeh camera will only be offered with the 6GB and 8GB variants of the device. For selfies, there’s a 16MP Samsung 3P9 sensor at the front.

The iQOO Z6 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging and it weighs 187grams, which is not bad. The device also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack for wired-earphone lovers. Let’s check the price of the smartphone.

iQOO Z6 5G Price in India

The iQOO Z6 5G has arrived in India in three memory variants. The first variant comes with 4GB of RAM for Rs 15,999. Users can also get the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants for Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. It will be available in two colour variants — Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue. The smartphone will go on the first sale from March 22 via Amazon India and iQOO India’s eStore.

Using HDFC Bank credit cards, customers can get an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000.