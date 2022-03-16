Oppo K10 India Launch Confirmed for March 23

Oppo has just confirmed the launch of its budget smartphone, Oppo K10, in India on March 23, 2022. The company said the smartphone would be available in Flipkart, Oppo online store, and select retail stores across the country. Oppo said its ‘K’ series smartphones are aimed at addressing the daily needs of its users and offering them value-for-money technology solutions in feature-rich power-packed devices. Here’s everything that we know about the smartphone already.

Oppo K10 Details and Specifications Which Are Already Confirmed

The Oppo K10 will come with a glow design back with a combination of matte and glossy, maybe something similar to what we saw on the OnePlus 9RT, but not so premium. It will be available in Blue and Black colours.

The smartphone will feature AI-enhanced cameras, which it has inherited from the flagship Oppo devices. Further, it will enable dynamic RAM expansion for the users. Oppo said that Oppo K10 would come with support for lightning-quick charging. The device will run on ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box and will support 11 Indian languages.

The support page of the smartphone has already gone live on Flipkart. The company will reveal more details about the smartphone once the users share the support page further.

From the blurred image on the support page, it can be seen that the chipset that will power the device will come from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon family SoCs.

The main camera and selfie camera specifications of the smartphone will go live on Flipkart’s support page for the device on March 18, 2022. Followed by this, on March 21, 2022, Oppo will unveil the battery and charging details of the device as well. So far from the teaser, the device looks really stylish and nothing short of a premium smartphone. The launch date is not far now thus it will be interesting to look at the final price of the device.