Satcom Can be a Boon for Indian Airlines

The satellite communications (satcom) sector will have to make its presence known in India by signing a lot of commercial agreements with the other industry verticals. While there are a lot of challenges that it will have to navigate through in the coming months, one thing is for sure; the aviation industry would benefit a lot from the satcom industry’s success. Aeroplane manufacturers, as well as airlines both, would be counting on India’s telecom regulator and the government to support the satcom sector.

But why? Here’s what you should know.

Satcom Sector Can Help Airlines in this Way

First of all, satellite broadband would be able to offer high-quality and true in class internet connectivity inside aircraft. Wi-Fi connectivity has become so important inside aircraft as the world is shifting towards virtual.

Satcom services would also enable the airlines in efficiently running flights and maintaining operations. With satellite connectivity, airlines will be able to gain access to apps that can translate into more streamlined operations and savings.

Satellite broadband would enable high-speed cockpit to cabin connectivity at a fraction of the cost of an air-to-ground system. Also, because of satcom, global coverage is also possible, even in polar regions.

Further, in terms of security, satellite broadband can give multiple channels of connectivity, separating the line of communication between pilots and the internet network used by passengers.

But it can be a little expensive for the airlines to install satellite internet systems inside pre-built aircraft. However, it can be done at a very low cost while the manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing are making their aircraft.

Companies such as SpaceX owned Starlink are already ready to work with airlines and aircraft manufacturers to offer them a solution for connectivity inside flights. Satcom is the future of in-flight connectivity undoubtedly as it makes operations more efficient for the airlines and also does so at lower costs than ground-to-air systems.