BSNL Launches New Rs 797 Plan With 2GB of Daily Data, 395 Days Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just launched a new prepaid plan for its users, which will cost Rs 797. This is a plan voucher aimed at offering validity to the users. The benefits offered by the plan will remain there for only the first 60 days, and then users can either add talktime packs or data packs as per their wish. This plan would make for an ideal option for a user who wants to keep his/her BSNL connection as a secondary SIM in his/her smartphone. Let’s check out the complete benefits of this plan.

BSNL Rs 797 Plan Voucher Details

BSNL Rs 797 prepaid plan is offered with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for the first 60 days. The speed reduces to 80 Kbps post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. After 60 days, the benefits will expire, but the SIM card will stay active.

The usual validity of this plan is 395 days, but until June 12, 2022, BSNL will offer 30 days of extra validity with this plan when the users make a recharge.

There are plenty of talktime vouchers and data vouchers that you can recharge with whenever you feel the need to. One of the best things about the prepaid plans offered by BSNL is that they are super affordable. However, they are not backed by the fast 4G networks that users get with the private telecom operators.

This is a plan that none of the private telcos offers and is great for people who want their BSNL SIM to be the secondary one. BSNL is expected to launch 4G and 5G networks by August 15, 2022. This is the same date that the government wants private telcos to launch 5G on as well. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for BSNL. For now, the telco is yet to place orders for 4G equipment.