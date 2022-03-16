Samsung Galaxy F23 5G vs iQOO Z6 5G: Which Budget 5G Phone Should You Go For

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO has just launched its iQOO Z6 5G budget smartphone in India. The South Korean tech giant Samsung on the other hand, had also launched its Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone recently. Both of these devices fall in the same price segment and thus raises the question of which is better. Mentioned below is a detailed comparison between the specifications and pricing of iQOO Z6 5G and Samsung Galaxy F23 5G to see which is a better budget option.

iQOO Z6 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F23 5G – Display

iQOO Z6 has been launched with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy F23 came with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display on the Galaxy F23 5G with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

iQOO Z6 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F23 5G – Processors

iQOO Z6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128B of UFS 2.2 internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card, whereas Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RAM can be further virtually expanded up to 6GB.

iQOO Z6 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F23 5G – Camera and Battery

iQOO Z6 features a triple-camera setup at the back headlined by a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP bokeh camera. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie shooter. Galaxy F23, on the other hand, features a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front has an 8MP selfie shooter. iQOO Z6 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging, while Galaxy F23 packs a 5000mAh battery which can support 25W fast-charging.

iQOO Z6 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F23 5G – Price and Verdict

iQOO Z6 has been launched in India with three storage options – the 4GB RAM variant priced at Rs 15,999 along with the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants for Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G on the other hand, is available in two storage options – 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs 17,499 and 6GB + 128GB for Rs 18,499. But for the introductory price, users can get the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G for Rs 15,999 and the second variant for Rs 16,999.

iQOO Z6 5G looks as good as the Galaxy F23 5G for now. Both the devices sport a powerful 5G chip, and thus without reviewing it in person, it is hard to say which device is better.