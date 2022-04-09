India Jumps Rank in Both Mobile and Fixed Broadband Speeds Globally

The Indian telecom industry is currently on the path to recovery and has the government’s full support to make as long a stride as it can. Meanwhile, India has jumped rank in the median internet speed delivered for both mobile and fixed broadband globally. Ookla, a speed test platform available for users globally maintains a performance index of countries in terms of offering the best internet speeds. In its monthly update, India seems to be making progress. While it is not a very big progress, it is still something.

Mobile and Fixed Broadband Median Internet Speed for India

For mobile, Ookla said Indians got a median internet speed of 14.18 Mbps and the country is ranked at the 115th position, up one position. For fixed broadband, India jumped two ranks above and is now at the 70th position offering 48.14 Mbps median internet speed.

While this might be some progress, India is still behind a lot of countries in offering the best internet experience to consumers.

At the top of the list in the mobile segment is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) offering a 133.51 Mbps median download speed. Norway is in the second position offering a 118.58 Mbps median download speed. Things such as the number of people living in a country also make a huge difference. Compared to India, Norway and UAE are relatively smaller in population. Thus the bandwidth capacity is sufficient for users to get a very high median download speed.

In the fixed broadband segment, Chile has jumped two ranks to bag the first position by offering a 197.59 Mbps median download speed. Singapore is at the second rank offering a 194.07 Mbps median download speed.

In the fixed broadband area, India still has a lot of room to improve. There are a lot of areas of the country where optical fiber hasn’t been deployed yet. With time, the stats for India should improve significantly. The telecom operators and the internet service providers (ISPs) in the country are making aggressive upgradation to their networks and services.