Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ Launched With 12th Gen Intel Processors

The Chinese consumer electronics brand Lenovo has launched Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ laptops on Friday. The latest additions to the company’s portfolio run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and are powered by 12th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 ‘Alder Lake’ processors along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price details of the new Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ laptops.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ Specifications

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ has been launched with 12th generation Intel Core i5-12500H whereas Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor. The processor on both devices is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For the graphics part, the laptops feature Intel Iris Xe graphics or optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 discrete graphics. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ runs on a 62Whr battery, while the Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ comes with a 71Whr battery. Both the laptops from Lenovo support 100W charging over USB Type-C.

As far as the display of the devices is considered, Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ has been launched with a 14-inch 2.8K display (2,880×1,800 pixels) with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ arrives with a 16-inch 2.5K (2,560×2,080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both laptops offer internal storage of up to 512GB. Connectivity options on the laptops include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, and an SD card reader.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ Price

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ has been launched in three variants. The one powered by Intel Core i5-12500H is priced at CNY 4,999 which is roughly around Rs 59,700. The Intel Core i5-12500H variant and Core i7-12700H model with an Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU is priced at CNY 6,299 and CNY 6,999 which are roughly around Rs 75,200 and Rs 83,600 respectively.

On the other hand, Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ costs CNY 4,999 which is approximately Rs 59,700 for the Intel Core-15-12500H model. This laptop also features the Intel Core i5-12500H variant and Core i7-12700H model with an Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU priced at CNY 6,299 and CNY 6,999 which is roughly around Rs 75,200 and Rs 83,600 respectively.