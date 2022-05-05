Wi-Fi 7 With 33 Gbps Speed Support to Come With Routers in 2023

Wi-Fi 7 is the next generation Wi-Fi protocol, and it will be a notch above what Wi-Fi 6 can deliver. With Wi-Fi 7, delivering speeds of up to 33 Gbps will be possible. It is worth noting that with the current generation Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, the top speeds can roughly be at 10 Gbps. But Wi-Fi 7 will take that up to 33 Gbps, reports AndroidAuthority. This means that Wi-Fi 7 is going to be at least three times faster than Wi-Fi 6.

Note that the final draft of the Wi-Fi 7 protocol won’t be available until 2024. However, Qualcomm will go for routers that can support Wi-Fi 7 in 2023 itself. As per the publication, Qualcomm is already providing hardware customers with early access to the new generation chipsets, for which the commercial availability will be around 2023.

Wi-Fi 7 Would Allow Up to 500 Users to Connect With a Single Channel of Network

Qualcomm has claimed that Wi-Fi 7 protocol will allow up to 500 users to connect with a single channel of the network. These are far more users than what Wi-Fi 6 routers can support. Further, Wi-Fi 7 should also be able to deliver reduced latency networks making it ideal for video conferencing as well as online gaming. AR and VR applications will also become easier to access with Wi-Fi 7 supported networks.

Again these routers can come as early as 2023. But there’s no solid confirmation whether this will happen. One thing is sure, these Wi-Fi 7 supportive routers would enable a new stream of digital connectivity, and small businesses would certainly love to leverage them for running their daily operations. But, it will also be important for Qualcomm to keep the costs in check as Wi-Fi 7 routers can’t be too expensive if they want to succeed in a developing nation such as India. It is worth noting that even today, most people are using Wi-Fi 5 supported devices and routers.