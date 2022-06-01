Oppo’s New K Series 5G Phone Reported to Launch Soon in India

The popular tipster Mukul Sharma has recently shared an image on Twitter of the upcoming smartphone from Oppo. He has also confirmed that the future device will be part of the Oppo K Series, and it might be either the Oppo K10 Pro or the Oppo K10x, which has already been launched in China. Let’s take a look at the core details of the upcoming Oppo K Series 5G smartphone.

More Information on the Upcoming Oppo K Series Device

Oppo is set to launch its new smartphone in India soon. Oppo recently launched the Oppo K10 in India, and the company is also expected to launch the Oppo Reno 8 series devices in the coming days. The upcoming smartphone will be 5G capable.

Mukul Sharma said that the device is expected to be sold via the Flipkart platform. Further, the smartphone is expected to be thin and light. The device might also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As for the launch is considered, the Oppo’s New K series 5G phone is expected to launch in India early next week.

As of now, in India, the Oppo K10 is the only smartphone in the K10 series to be launched in March 2022. The K10 device has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display screen and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is also equipped with Adreno 610 GPU.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging. Talking about the camera specifications. The Oppo K10 has a triple rear camera setup along with a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a front camera of 16MP for taking selfies and video calls.