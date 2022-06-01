OnePlus 10T Reportedly the Last Flagship for 2022 from OnePlus

OnePlus fans have been eagerly waiting for some official developments around the rumoured OnePlus 10 Ultra which is expected to be the biggest and most powerful flagship from OnePlus yet. However, according to new development, OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus 10T as its last flagship of the year.

OnePlus 10T 5G Will Definitely be a Surprise

After last year, it would be surprising and sort of confusing to see OnePlus launching a ‘T’ branded smartphone. OnePlus had not launched a OnePlus 9T, instead launched OnePlus 9RT. It would be slightly confusing from the perspective of the brand’s goals as to what it wants to do in the future.

Regardless, Max Jambor, who goes by the username @MaxJmb on Twitter has shared the OnePlus 10T 5G would be the “next and only” flagship from OnePlus this year.

This could come as a disappointment to some fans who wanted a smartphone with the Ultra branding. Note that the OnePlus 10T is most likely the rebranded OnePlus 10 Ultra. The smartphone could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset with support for 150W fast-charging. The device could come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ panel along with a 50MP primary camera on the back.

Of course, this time as well, the camera system is expected to be fine-tuned by Hasselblad, the company’s strategic camera partner. The device is likely to feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

OnePlus is expected to launch multiple more devices later this year. One of the alleged and rumoured devices is the OnePlus Pad which could take after the Oppo Pad but with the power of OxygenOS for tablets.

For OnePlus fans who were waiting for the Ultra model device might just have to wait longer as the company might not have any plans of launching an Ultra device for now. The OnePlus 10 Pro is already available in the market at a very premium price segment and thus it would be interesting to see what the OnePlus 10T 5G would look like.