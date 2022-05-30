Oppo All Set To Reveal its ColorOS Android 13 Rollout Plans on June 8

Google has already announced that it will be introducing its next software update – Android 13 OS for the smartphones that are currently operating on Android 12. Hence, the fact that the smartphone manufacturers are already planning on how, when and which devices to introduce with Android 13, is not much of a shock. One of the popular smartphone makers Oppo is all set to reveal its plans for the Android 13 update on the company’s devices via a developer’s forum. Let’s find out more.

Oppo’s Developers Forum

Oppo is all set to hold an “O Talk” in China on June 8, Wednesday via the brand’s official ColorOS developer forum. The company will be live streaming the event through Oppo’s developer community portal. An official QR Code has been provided by the company that will enable interested users to join the Livestream. Oppo schedules a developers’ forum every year.

This year’s conference will focus on the company’s plan to roll out the Android 13 update on its devices in China. These devices will be from both Oppo as well as OnePlus which also makes use of the same ColorOS interface in the Chinese market. Via this forum, the brand will talk about the software highlights of the Android 13 update, third-party app compatibility with Android 13 system requirements and ColorOS first-party compatibility with Android 13 via virtual talks and conferences.

Moreover, the forum will also feature a Q&A session for third-party app developers to interact with Oppo’s internal software development team. The team would answer any of the queries or questions that the developers might have regarding Oppo’s implementation of Android 13 in ColorOS. For those unaware, it has been already announced at Google I/O 2022 that Oppo Find N, Oppo Find X5 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro are among the few devices that are eligible with the Android 13 Developer Preview programme.

There are a number of features that Google will be introducing with its Android 13 update such as an Optimized experience for tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks, smart home control, MIDI 2.0 support and more. The Android 13 will be compatible with a number of smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, Poco, Realme and other brands.