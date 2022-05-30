iQOO Neo 6 India Price and Offers Revealed Ahead of the Launch

Vivo sub-brand iQOO is all set to introduce a new smartphone in India called iQOO Neo 6 on May 31. iQOO Neo 6 is going to be the first smartphone from the company to launch in India under the Neo series. iQOO Neo 6 has already been launched in China along with iQOO Neo 6 SE. We have received multiple information regarding the specifications of the device, however, in a new development, the price details of the upcoming iQOO Neo 6 along with some offers have surfaced on the web. Let’s take a look.

iQOO Neo 6 Price and Offers

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has provided intel on the pricing of the new iQOO Neo 6 via his Twitter account. The tweet shared by the tipster reveals price details of the smartphone along with some offers that can be availed. The upcoming iQOO Neo 6 will be available for as low as Rs 26,000 with the offers applied.

The tweet suggests that the smartphone will retail somewhere around Rs 30,000 price mark. The tipster informs that users can get a Rs 3,000 discount through the ICICI bank card along with an additional Rs 1,000 through the Amazon coupon. It has also been revealed that the iQOO Neo 6 will arrive in Blue and Rainbow gradient colour options. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the device.

iQOO Neo 6 Specs

iQOO Neo 6 is expected to be launched with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. We also expect that the smartphone will feature HDR10+ and an astonishing 1200Hz touch sampling rate while gaming. Previous reports suggest that the company might actually introduce two variants of the smartphone – with Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 870+ chipset options. The variant launched in China featured the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip.

iQOO Neo 6 will most likely feature up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will run on Android 12 based OriginOS Ocean and will be backed by a 4700mAh battery. It has been confirmed that iQOO Neo6 in India is going to pack an 80W charger like most of the iQOO smartphones in the country. As far as the camera specs are considered, iQOO Neo 6 might arrive with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device is likely to feature a 16MP selfie snapper.