Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Launched in India with Bluetooth Calling at Rs 2,499

India’s own smartwatch and audio products brand Fire Boltt has introduced a new smartwatch in the country called the Fire Boltt Talk 2. Fire Boltt Talk 2 is a comparatively budget smartwatch that arrives with features of a modern wearable. The company has expanded its portfolio further with the newly launched smartwatch that has a very sporty look to it and like the most smartwatches in the market, it comes with health and fitness-related features. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price details of the new Fire-Boltt Talk 2.

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Specifications

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 has been launched with a 1.28-inch circular display that has a 240×240 pixel resolution. The company has featured two crown buttons on the side that will enable users to not only navigate through the interface but also choose different options in the menu. The frame of the new smartwatch from the company has been kept metallic giving it a more premium feel. The crown buttons featured on the side can also be used to access voice assistants.

Talking about the health trackers featured on the new wearable from the brand, Fire Boltt Talk 2 comes with health monitoring systems such as SpO2 blood oxygen tracking, heart rate mapping, sleep monitoring, and more. Moreover, the wearable comes with support for over 60 sports modes. Users can also use the device to keep track of their basic activities like steps taken, distance travelled, calories burnt, and more.

However, the key feature of the new smartwatch from the company is its support for Bluetooth calling which is quite understandable by the name. The Bluetooth calling feature allows users to take calls directly from the smartwatch when the paired smartphone is in Bluetooth range. Other notable features on the device include built-in games like 2048 and a flappy bird clone, IP68 water and dust resistance, multiple watch faces, weather updates, music and camera controls, female menstrual cycle tracking, and more.

As far as pricing of the device is considered, the Fire Boltt Talk 2 is currently available on Amazon at a price tag of Rs 2,499 and comes in Black, White, Blue, Rose Gold, and Green colour options.