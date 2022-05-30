Airtel vs Jio: Which Telco Has a Better Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

The telecom operators in the country offer both prepaid plans and postpaid plans for their users across the country. When it comes to postpaid plans, it may seem that they are heavily priced, however, the telecom operators do offer plans that are suitable for budget consumers. Evidently, both Airtel and Jio have a Rs 399 postpaid plan that comes with different benefits. Let’s take a look.

Bharti Airtel Affordable Postpaid Offer

Airtel postpaid plans are backed by the country’s most efficient networks and reach the remotest corners of India. Airtel offers 4G plans with a lot of amazing benefits. The cheapest plan offered by the telco is Infinity Family Plan 399. Airtel offers a postpaid plan at a price tag of Rs 399 per month which provides 40GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB along with unlimited calls. The unlimited calls include local, STD and roaming.

In addition to this, users also get 100 SMS per day. Users only get 1 regular SIM along with this plan. Even though it is the cheapest postpaid plan from Airtel, the telco does offer some Airtel Thanks rewards with the plan. Users can get one year of access to Shaw academy along with Airtel X-stream App premium and Wynk as well as Juggernaut books.

Reliance Jio Budget Postpaid Plans

The leading telecom operator Reliance Jio offers budget postpaid plans with some amazing added benefits. The most affordable offering from the telco comes at a price tag of Rs 199. However, the most popular affordable plan from Jio comes at a price tag of Rs 399.

For Rs 399, Jio offers a total of 75GB of data per month after which users can access the internet at Rs 10/GB. The pack offers data rollover of 200GB as well as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to this, despite being a low-cost plan, Jio offers multiple OTT subscriptions along with this plan. Users can get access to popular platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. The plan also comes with complimentary access to a few Jio applications.