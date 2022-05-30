Reliance Jio Tests 5G on Vivo’s X80 Series Smartphones

Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator and Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, recently partnered up for 5G tests. Jio used Vivo’s X80 series smartphone for conducting a 5G test. From the trials, the results came to be positive for both companies. The trials showcased lag-free 4K video streaming on the X80 series devices with super-fast data upload and download speeds.

Vivo X80 Series Was Launched Recently

It is worth noting that Vivo’s X80 series devices were launched recently in India. This test solidifies the smartphone’s future value in India and also proves that Jio’s 5G network would be good for the device.

The Vivo X80 series is the flagship smartphone lineup from Vivo for India in 2022. It is a camera-focused flagship with a strong performance in other areas as well.

Note that the specific details of the tests were not revealed by either of the companies, which is a disappointing thing. As a rational consumer, it would be a good thing to wait for some time before purchasing the device.

This test conducted by Jio and Vivo could mean nothing as the specifics are unknown. What kind of frequencies were used and what was the test environment like, no one knows. Thus, the test conducted by both companies doesn’t look like anything more than a commercial partnership to boost their brand image and products/services.

Vivo X80 series is priced right in the ultra-premium category, and thus you should go through more reviews and specific tests of the smartphone to understand what kind of a deal you are getting.

One thing to note about this particular flagship series from Vivo is that it is manufactured in India. Vivo had committed to the Make in India initiative of the government and is manufacturing its X series devices in its Greater Noida facility.

Note that Jio had also partnered with other smartphone vendors in the past to do such 5G tests and got positive results.