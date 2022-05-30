Samsung Achieves Record High Smartphone Monthly Market Share in Five Years

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, in April achieved a record high monthly smartphone market share in five years. During the month of April, Samsung held nearly a quarter of the global smartphone market. The data has been shared by Counterpoint Research. This is the highest ever market share for the company in the last five years. Apart from Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi took second and third rank in the global smartphone market share.

Samsung Saw 9% Growth in Smartphone Sales YoY

As per Counterpoint, Samsung saw a 9% growth in its smartphone sales YoY despite the global smartphone sales dipping by 8% YoY. This shows the kind of trust and brand Samsung is running in the global market.

With these figures, it was the third consecutive month where Samsung was at the top of the list commanding the highest smartphone market share

globally. This is the highest ever figure for Samsung in a month since April 2017.

Even in Q1 2022, Samsung had achieved a record market share globally. Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research, said that the growth for Samsung was driven by the strong performance of the Galaxy S22 series in the premium segment and the Galaxy A series in the mid-range segment.

Even in Q2 2022, Samsung is expected to retain the throne in the smartphone market share. Samsung is already the top brand when it comes to foldables. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is arguably one of the best smartphone series on the market right now. In Androids, the Galaxy S22 series might have the best camera smartphones.

The Vivo X80 series could compete in the camera department, but Samsung has built a stronger trust amongst the masses in the premium gadgets segment. Apple and Xiaomi, who were in the second and third rank, were very much behind Samsung, and it is just the evidence of the love that users globally have for the brand.