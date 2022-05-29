Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 From OnePlus, Samsung and Xiaomi That Are Worth the Purchase

The Indian smartphone market is intense and competitive with a number of brands offering devices in different price categories. This competition urges brands to offer better quality and features at aggressive price points. Particularly when it comes to the mid-range devices. So, if you are someone who is looking to buy a mid-range smartphone priced under Rs 20,000, prominent players like OnePlus, Samsung and Xiaomi have something in their portfolio. Let’s take a look.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and LCD technology that delivers a smooth and power-efficient viewing experience. The Nord CE 2 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset that offers an octa-core CPU with speeds up to 2.2 GHz. The processor is paired with Adreno 619 GPU along with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of storage.

For the camera part, The Nord CE 2 Lite features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary lens along with a 2MP depth-assist camera. A 16 MP camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) is present on the front of the Nord CE 2 Lite. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC charging tech

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has been launched in two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 19,999 and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 21,999. The smartphone will be available in Black Dusk and Blue Tide colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The device is powered by an unnamed 5nm octa-core Exynos processor. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Samsung allows virtual RAM expansion by up to 16GB using the inbuilt storage. The device runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

Galaxy M33 5G has a quad-camera setup at the rear of the device with a 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP shooter at the front. It has a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been launched in India with two variants as well. The base variant comes with 6GB+128GB, while the superior variant comes with 8GB+128GB with price tags of Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,499.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM (can be expanded to 11GB) and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 512GB). There’s a 5000mAh battery inside this device, too, which can support 33W Pro Fast Charging.

The Redmi Note 11S comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 13MP sensor at the front. The Redmi Note 11S is available in three variants — a) 6GB+64GB for Rs 16,499, b) 6GB+128GB for Rs 17,499, and c) 8GB+128GB for Rs 18,499.