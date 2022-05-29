iQOO Neo 6 India Version is Almost Here – Check Expected Specifications and Price Details

Vivo sub-brand iQOO is all set to introduce a new smartphone in India called iQOO Neo 6 on May 31. iQOO Neo 6 is going to be the first smartphone from the company to launch in India under the Neo series. iQOO Neo 6 has already been launched in China along with iQOO Neo 6 SE. However, the iQOO Neo 6 that is going to be launched in India is a distinct model from the one launched in the company’s domestic market. The company is going to avail the iQOO Neo 6 in India as the rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 6 SE. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming smartphone from iQOO.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications and Price

iQOO Neo 6 is expected to be launched with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. We also expect that the smartphone will feature HDR10+ and an astonishing 1200Hz touch sampling rate while gaming. Previous reports suggest that the company might actually introduce two variants of the smartphone – with Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 870+ chipset options. The variant launched in China featured the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip.

iQOO Neo 6 will most likely feature up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will run on Android 12 based OriginOS Ocean and will be backed by a 4700mAh battery. It has been confirmed that iQOO Neo6 in India is going to pack an 80W charger like most of the iQOO smartphones in the country. As far as the camera specs are considered, iQOO Neo 6 might arrive with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device is likely to feature a 16MP selfie snapper.

As far as pricing of the smartphone is considered, it is most likely that iQOO Neo 6 could launch in India with a price tag above Rs 29,000 for the base variant and more than Rs 31,000 for the top variant. The device will be available in Interstellar and Dark Nova colour options in India.